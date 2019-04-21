Nadler: There’s ‘Plenty of Evidence’ of Trump’s Obstruction … And If Proven, It ‘Would Be Impeachable’

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler argued that President Donald Trump could have committed an impeachable offense if Congress is able to prove he obstructed justice.

In an interview with Chuck Todd on NBC’s Meet the Press, Nadler accused Attorney General William Barr of “deliberately misleading the American people,” by ignoring evidence of obstruction in the Mueller report because the special counsel declined to bring charges because of DOJ guidance against indicting a sitting president.

“Barr misinterpreted that or misrepresented that to say they didn’t find obstruction,” Nadler remarked. “There is plenty of evidence of obstruction. And they say in so many words, if we pursued this, we might put ourselves in an impossible position because we would have to charge the president with a crime, which the Justice Department won’t permit us to.”

On the subject of criminal collusion with Russia, Nadler couldn’t understand how Donald Trump Jr. and others involved in the Trump Tower meeting avoided charges when “all you have to prove, for conspiracy, is that they entered into a meeting of the minds to do something wrong and had one overt act.” As for Don McGahn, Nadler he called on the former White House lawyer to testify before Congress along with Mueller for what they reported on how Trump attempted to fire the special counsel.

Eventually, Nadler was asked whether he’s on board with House Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry against the president. When Nadler answered that he and his colleagues were still reviewing evidence from Robert Mueller‘s report, Todd asked him flat out: “Do you think this is impeachable?”

“Yeah, I do,” Nadler answered. “I do think, if proven, which hasn’t been proven yet, if proven, some of this would be impeachable, yes. Obstruction of justice, if proven, would be impeachable.”

Watch above, via NBC.

