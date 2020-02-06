Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) held a press conference Thursday, where she again ripped — this time metaphorically — President Donald Trump over his State of the Union address, billing it as a backdrop to a “reality show” where the commander-in-chief was disconnected from “reality.”

The speaker of the house began, “As you know, this week we had the State of the Union as required by the Constitution of the United States – the president is to submit in writing or in person the statement of the State of the Union. What happened instead was a president using the Congress of the United States as a backdrop for a reality show, presenting a state of mind that had no contact with reality whatsoever.”

Pelosi then called out what she bills as Trump’s inaccurate statements regarding healthcare under the current administration – taking issue with the president’s lack of taking on pre-existing conditions.

“It was quite appalling to hear the president say that 150 million families in America that are faced with preexisting medical conditions, a benefit afforded to them in the Affordable Care Act, that he was protecting that benefit when he has done everything to dismantle it. We are fighting him in the courts to preserve that benefit. That misrepresentation was appalling and so clearly untrue,” Pelosi continued.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]