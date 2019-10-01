Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano shot down the Joe Biden conspiracy theories that have been swirling around as a side effect of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scandal.

In a Tuesday conversation with Fox & Friends, Napolitano started things off by dismissing Congresswoman Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) claims of impropriety against Nancy Pelosi regarding the house speaker’s advanced knowledge about the Trump-Volodymyr Zelensky memorandum. From there, Steve Doocy asked Napolitano if he thought the Ukraine scandal was a result of “coordination” between Democrats, the intelligence community, and the whistleblower who filed the complaint against Trump.

Napolitano went on from there by dissecting the recent confusion surrounding efforts in recent years to change the rules on whistleblower reports. The president’s allies have used that to try and defend him in recent days, even though Napolitano noted that “Congress rejected” the rule change effort.

Eventually, Ainsley Earhardt asked “What happens with Joe Biden and his son? Are they going to open that up investigation on both of them?” Napolitano answered that even though Rudy Giuliani claims to have evidence against the Bidens, “prosecutors in Ukraine and even prosecutors here in the United States say there’s no there there.”

Napolitano’s comments come after Jesse Waters and other Fox News figures have advanced claims of Biden’s corruption with Ukraine from when he was vice-president. Much of this has to do with Biden’s call for the firing of Viktor Shokin, the Ukrainian ex-prosecutor who was allegedly investigating the gas company Biden’s son worked for, even though Shokin was internationally accused of corruption and supposedly allowed the Burisma investigation to go cold.

Watch above, via Fox News.

