Conservative radio host Mark Levin seemed irritated on Sunday when he was repeatedly questioned on whether he approves of Donald Trump’s actions at the heart of the president’s Ukraine scandal.

In a chat with Fox & Friends, Levin ranted against Democrats for their renewed efforts to impeach the president. As he trashed the whistleblower who raised the alarm over Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to conduct an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden (his potential 2020 rival), Ed Henry asked Levin if he thought Trump did anything “illegal” during his call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“What crime was violated?” Levin responded. “It’s not illegal. The question is whether Biden did something illegal. The president didn’t do anything illegal.”

As Levin proceeded to bash the media for not doing more to look into the unsubstantiated criminal allegations against the Biden family, Henry tried to get back on topic and asked “so you’re okay with a president asking another president to dig up dirt on a candidate?”

“He’s a former vice president,” Pete Hegseth interjected as Levin asked “what dirt are you talking about?” When Henry re-asked the question, Levin grumbled that “your question is not honest.”

Levin repeatedly objected as Henry invoked the relevant portion of the Trump-Zelensky transcript and said its not a “trick question.”

“So what he asked about Joe Biden?” Levin said “Is he not allowed to ask about Joe Biden?… What’s the problem with it?”

Levin continued by declaring that Trump’s conduct was “not illegal, it’s not immoral, it’s not ununethical, and if you guys in the media would do your damn job and ask Joe Biden and Hunter Biden what the Hell’s going on, maybe the president wouldn’t have to raise the issue.” He also concluded later on by saying “I don’t have a problem” with Trump’s request to Zelensky.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com