Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano torpedoed a popular Republican talking point on Thursday by saying Democrats are not acting improperly by holding “secret” hearings as part of their impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

“As frustrating as it may be to have these hearings going on behind closed doors,” Napolitano told Fox & Friends, “the hearings for which Congressman Schiff is presiding, they are consistent with the rules.”

Napolitano went on to say that Democrats are operating under rules signed into law by former House Speaker John Boehner under a Republican majority. While he said that he’s “dying” to watch these hearings, Napolitano reaffirmed that “the rules say this level of inquiry, this initial level of inquiry, can be done in secret.”

Napolitano went on to say that these hearings will eventually be taken public, and while he empathizes with Republican frustrations, he said “this is just not the most effective way to show respect for what your colleagues are doing.”

“These are not the impeachment hearings,” Napolitano explained. “The impeachment hearings have to be held in public by the House Judiciary Committee. This is the initial interview of witnesses to see what they have to say.”

“And they will continue to go on and on and on until they find something on the president,” host Ainsley Earhardt asked.

“Yes. That’s what police and prosecutors do,” Napolitano replied. “They come to a conclusion that the person is probably guilty, and then they look for evidence to support or negate that. That’s what Congressman Schiff is doing, and he’s following the rules, as frustrating as those rules are.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

