Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt believes that President Joe Biden is so out of touch that he doesn’t even know what “Let’s go Brandon” means.

“Let’s go Brandon!” is, of course, the euphemistic insult that has become a rallying cry on the right, who say that phrase instead of saying “Fuck Joe Biden.” The memeified chant started after a Talledega race in which an NBC Sports reporter interviewed winning driver Brandon Brown and misheard the anti-Biden chant as “let’s go, Brandon,” and a meme was born.

At issue in the Tuesday Fox & Friends segment was President Biden’s recent announcement on trying to bring down meat prices for American consumers in which he shared a story about how he learned about the cost of beef from a family friend who happened to be chatting with his wife in the sunroom of his Delaware home where he spent his vacation.

The fact that he has a sunroom, and is not fluent on the current prices of meat at the local grocery store, was enough for Earhardt, who is a devout Christian, to mock the sitting president for not knowing the slogan that stands for Fuck Joe Biden.

During a Christmas Eve call with parents and children in which one father said to the Commander in Chief, “I hope you guys have a wonderful Christmas as well, Merry Christmas. And Let’s go, Brandon.” The president replied, “Let’s go, Brandon. I agree.” Biden may very well not know what that phrase means, but there are loads of American citizens who aren’t obsessed with cable news who are also blissfully unaware.

That moment went viral and has led to a possible Congressional run for the man who insulted the president. Earhardt seems to think it’s funny to mock the sitting president to his face, which is a very different position compared to how she fretted over what she saw as the mean and unfair treatment that former President Donald Trump received from his political foes before he lost the general election to Biden.

For the record, NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Press Secretary Jen Psaki about Biden’s awareness of the chant, to which she replied “I don’t think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it.”

Watch above via Fox News.

