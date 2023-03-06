NBC’s Presidential Historian Claims ‘Rick DeSantis’ Turning Himself Into ‘Local Mussolini,’ Goes ‘Beyond’ Trump

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss dubbed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) a “local Mussolini” in a rant targeting the Republican as more of a threat to Democrats than Donald Trump.

While discussing Trump’s various criminal probes and how they will affect his 2024 run over the weekend on MSNBC, Beschloss said the former president has the “survival abilities of a cockroach,” but pointed to DeSantis — referred to as “Rick DeSantis” — as the pressing threat among Republicans, comparing him to fascist Benito Mussolini.

Beschloss said:

“Look at what Rick DeSantis has done in Florida. He was known as a s sort of nondescript political leader and member of Congress. Suddenly, he really has tried to turn himself into a local Musollini in Florida with the book banning and the brutal tactics and even this week this suggestion that bloggers have to register with the state for the honor of writing about the governor and other political leaders. We have to call this what this is. This is fascism and authoritarianism that goes beyond even what Trump has talked about.”

DeSantis has targeted books deemed explicit in public schools, leading to accusations he is seeking to target LGBTQ and Black history-related materials. The latest controversy Florida finds itself in though is a bill introduced by a state senator — Republican Jason Brodeur — that would require bloggers to file a report with the state if they are writing about the governor or other administration officials.

DeSantis has not officially announced a 2024 run, but he’s considered potential competition for Trump, who has taken a more critical tone about the governor recently.

Watch above via MSNBC.

