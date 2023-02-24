‘It’s a Book Ban. No Doubt’: Sen. Murphy Joins Critics Rebutting DeSantis’s Media ‘Book Ban Hoax’ Claim

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) sparked a bevy of condemnation and fact-checks from the left after he claimed the media was creating a “book ban hoax” to try and smear his policies in Florida.

“They’ve tried to create in Florida a narrative. It’s basically a book ban hoax. It’s a hoax,” DeSantis declared.

“What they’re doing. And they’re trying to say that because we have parental rights and because we have curriculum transparency. If you have a book that has hardcore pornography in a library that ten-year-olds can access, a parent objects to that. That does not satisfy Florida standards. It should not be in the library with those young kids. And I think I think 99% of parents agree with that,” DeSantis added in a speech earlier in the week.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) joined the chorus of condemnation on Friday, writing, “I read the memo he sent to teachers.”

I read the memo he sent to teachers. It sets up a byzantine, multi-step book approval process that makes it virtually impossible for schools to have any books that aren't preapproved by the state. It's a book ban. No doubt. With felony charges for teachers who don't comply. https://t.co/csJ93Yvy7n — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 24, 2023

“It sets up a byzantine, multi-step book approval process that makes it virtually impossible for schools to have any books that aren’t preapproved by the state. It’s a book ban. No doubt,” Murphy added, concluding, “With felony charges for teachers who don’t comply.”

Popular Information’s Judd Legum added, “This is a lie.”

This is a lie. The video DeSantis claims is a hoax is accurate. The video shows that Mandarin Middle School removed THE ENTIRE FICTION SECTION from its library. In Duval County more than 1.5 MILLION books have been taken out of circulation. Receipts: https://t.co/ppvyQSe5g6 https://t.co/qtvu3SmOgo — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 23, 2023

“The video DeSantis claims is a hoax is accurate. The video shows that Mandarin Middle School removed THE ENTIRE FICTION SECTION from its library. In Duval County more than 1.5 MILLION books have been taken out of circulation,” Legum added.

“They’ve also said you just had on MSNBC, you had the reporter saying that Governor DeSantis does not want students to learn about slavery and its aftermath. Well, if you actually looked at what our standards are. Not only is it not prohibited to teach that, it’s required to teach that it’s required to teach all of those things. It’s required under Florida statute to teach about racial discrimination,” DeSantis added in his remarks.

Observers also commented on DeSantis’s delivery during the speech likening him to former President Donald Trump and his common use of the term “Russia hoax.” DeSantis also mimicked his critics during the speech using a humorous voice, much in the same style as Trump.

“They will say, ‘Oh, we they had the school take a book about Hank Aaron off the shelf because it talks about how he faced racial discrimination.’ And you’re thinking like, okay, and why are they doing that? They’re doing that to try to create a narrative,” DeSantis claimed, concluding

They’re not doing that because Florida has a law or anything like that. They know that’s not in the law, but they’re doing it because they know there’s enough people in corporate media who will just take that and we’ll run with that. So we’ve got all these examples cataloged of basically media lies to try to do the hoax. A lot of this has been debunked.

Below are additional reactions to DeSantis’s remarks:

Fact check: Since 2021, dozens of states have moved to introduce and pass classroom censorship bills in public schools. We're in court in Florida, Oklahoma, and more to fight attempts to censor the experiences and perspectives of Black, Indigenous, and LGBTQ+ people. https://t.co/9BjdvDXNC0 — ACLU (@ACLU) February 23, 2023

Democrats, who push for government run schools, don't like it when government runs the schools. Hey, Dems, there is a solution: #SchoolChoice. Follow @DeAngelisCorey for more answers. https://t.co/sU8FwBvnKK — Trey Radel (@treyradel) February 23, 2023

At this point he should just change his name to Ronald Trump https://t.co/z5PusqKO9L — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) February 24, 2023

The Florida approval process for library books is apparently so Byzantine that DeSantis is establishing a de facto ban, because only books pre-approved by the state will wind up on the shelves. Similarly, the “Don’t Say Gay” law is so vague, the chilling effect silences teachers https://t.co/3yzyfcUS01 — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) February 24, 2023

It's a book ban. https://t.co/pG6PIiwCvF — Brian Frosh, Former Attorney General of Maryland (@BrianFrosh) February 24, 2023

Yeah.. use “Hoax” that’ll do it.. worked great for the last 1 term President we had. Can’t use “Witch Hunt” I guess because he’s actually for those. https://t.co/gLPWmlGHZe — Hal Sparks (@HalSparks) February 24, 2023

__

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com