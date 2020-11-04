NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie cut into President Donald Trump’s election night remarks in which he falsely claimed victory, noting “several statements that are just frankly not true.”

Trump spoke to supporters in a White House event covered by the press and claimed wins in Georgia and North Carolina even though there are still a great number of votes that haven’t been counted yet. “It’s also clear we have won Georgia,” Trump noted despite Georgia not having been called yet by any outlet. “Likewise, we’ve clearly won North Carolina,” Trump said, again claiming victory in a state that has not been called.

The president continued to tout wins—and the margins he won by—before trying to sow doubt about the results that don’t look as good for him at this point. “This is a fraud on the American public,” he claimed, before falsely declaring, “We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

“We’re listening to the President speaking at the White House, but we’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just frankly not true,” Guthrie interrupted. “The President going through some of the states, stating that he has prevailed in those states, naming Georgia, saying they’re winning Georgia — or that they won Georgia, ‘there’s no way they’ll catch us, that they’re winning Pennsylvania, won Michigan.’”

“The fact of the matter is those states have not come close to counting all of their votes,” she concluded. “There’s still outstanding vote.”

Watch above via NBC.

