NBC’s Kristen Welker pressed White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on why President Donald Trump is singing a different tune about protective masks as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

During the White House’s Tuesday press briefing, Welker brought up Trump’s Monday tweet in which he shared a photo of himself wearing a face mask — which he did for the first time last week after months of dismissive comments about them. Welker also noted that hours after Trump’s tweet went out, the president went to a fundraising event at his hotel and did not wear a mask.

“Why’d it take him so long to be seen wearing a mask in public?” Welker asked. “Why the mixed messaging on this critical health issue that his own top health official have said is critical to fighting the pandemic?”

McEnany insisted Trump has been “consistent” with the CDC’s guidelines that masks are recommended “but not required.” The prompted Welker to follow up by asking why has Trump declined to “lead by example” because of his “mixed signals.”

“The president has led,” McEnany retorted. She then referred to how Trump wore a mask when he visited Walter Reed earlier this month, and once before when he toured a Ford plant in Michigan. McEnany declined to note that back in May, Trump only wore a mask during the private portion of this trip because, as he said to the media, “I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

McEnany concluded by asserting Trump is “acting appropriately” since he’s regularly tested for Covid-19.

Watch above, via Fox News.

