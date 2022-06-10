Newsmax TV’s Eric Bolling is moving to 8 p.m. in prime time next week, the host announced Friday afternoon on his daily show.

“This show is moving to a brand new time slot, starting Tuesday,” Bolling told his audience. “You can get your daily dose of common sense and knowledge with a healthy dose of stark.”

The host then vowed to take aim at prime time cables biggest names, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“Anderson Cooper, lookout. Coming after you. Chris Hayes, coming after you. Tucker, coming after you, pal. Got you in our sights,” Bolling said.

He also thanked his shows staff, as well as Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

The Balance has been part of the network’s afternoon lineup since it launched last July — airing Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. ET.

Ruddy has praised Bolling as a veteran anchor who the network’s viewers could trust when he first debuted.

“Viewers know and trust Eric Bolling as one of the most tenacious guys in TV news, and insiders know he’s a true veteran who is driven to follow the facts and deliver the news,” Ruddy said last July 27.

Less than a year later, the host is moving into perhaps the most coveted hour in television.

Bolling, a former fixture at Fox News, will go head-to-head with Tucker Carlson during the hour for a piece of the conservative media pie.

It’s unclear how the host’s move to prime time will shake up the rest of the network’s current lineup. The 8 p.m. hour is currently held by Grant Stinchfield.

Newsmax TV recently inked a deal with former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren, whose show The Record will air in the 6 p.m. ET hour beginning on Tuesday of next week.

