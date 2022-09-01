Newt Gingrich Baselessly Claims Democrats Are ‘Going to Set the Stage for Stealing This Election’ or Even ‘Suspend It’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) predicted the Democratic Party will either attempt to steal the upcoming midterm elections or suspend them entirely.

Many prominent Republicans remain fixated on issues related to “election integrity” nearly two years after former President Donald Trump falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him. There is no basis for his claim.

Appearing on Thursday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, Gingrich told guest host Sean Duffy he expects Democrats to engage in election shenanigans in November.

“Democracy is about elections,” Duffy said. “And the fact that Democrats want to let people vote by mail, they want to have dropboxes, they want to show no I.D. There’s no security around an election and they want to tell us that they’re ones about democracy?”

“Look, 87% of the American people believe you ought to be able to show a photo I.D. in order to vote,” Gingrich replied before making the shocking prediction while presenting no evidence.

“They’re going to set the stage for stealing this election if they can,” he continued. “They may set the stage for actually trying to suspend it, which has never been done in American history. But remember, they’re desperate. They’re faced with a very real likelihood that if the truth comes out, if the Republicans control the House and Senate, there are a number of very powerful people whose futures are at risk. And they’re gonna do anything they can in the next two months to make sure that they don’t lose.”

Republicans hope to retake the House after four years of Democratic control, while the 50-50 Senate has been in Democratic hands since early 2021.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

