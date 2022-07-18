Newt Gingrich Ridicules Kamala Harris’s ‘Really Weird Laugh’ as Reason She’ll Never Be a Serious Presidential Candidate

Newt Gingrich thinks there is one big reason why Vice President Kamala Harris is not a viable candidate in the 2024 election: “she has a really weird laugh.”

The former House Speaker spoke with some authority about failed presidential candidacies when he appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning to discuss a recent Washington Post article that ranked the top 2024 Democratic contenders. President Joe Biden is listed first, but second is Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and ranked third is Vice President Kamala Harris.

After first blaming Buttigieg for all flight delays, Gingrich explained why Harris has no shot. “Harris has one enormous challenge. Her laugh is really weird. I know that sounds petty, but, as human beings go, you watch her for a while, you just think she can’t possibly be president.”

Gingrich is correct that in conservative circles, Harris’s laughter has been derided. But there are certainly millions of American voters who don’t think that the way someone laughs is in any way indicative of how he or she would serve in the White House.

Watch above via Fox News.

