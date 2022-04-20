Nicolle Wallace Accuses GOP of ‘Dehumanizing’ Political Opponents: That’s How ‘Russians Get the Soldiers to Rape Children’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace invoked Russian troops who “rape children” Wednesday while slamming GOP culture war tactics.

On Deadline: White House, the host ripped Republicans who have governed on platforms which offer parents a choice regarding what is in their children’s curriculum. Wallace said the political rhetoric surrounding such efforts is meant to “dehumanize” the opposition, which she argued is a tactic Russians use in war.

The Bulwark’s Tim Miller invoked Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), whose state has banned teachers from discussing gender ideology or sexuality with elementary school students. Florida has also banned math books that mention race, gender ideology, or sexual orientation.

Miller argued Democrats should not allow Republicans to “define the debate around protecting your kids from sexualization,” and not allow them to call their opponents “groomers” — a popular term on the right for pedophiles.

Wallace agreed with Miller, and in her response, slammed a number of elected Republicans by name. She also equated the culture war over race, sexuality, and gender ideology in schools to a “dehumanization” campaign.

“You and I even fall into a tradition of a profession of focusing on what works, and I think we recently had a conversation about Mitch McConnell, and why does he do what he does, because it works,” Wallace said.

After she complained about the success of some conservative messaging on the subject, she ripped Republicans.

“I worry that in covering Glenn Youngkin and his politics of parental choice, all the focus was on how well it worked, and even in our conversations about DeSantis, it’s about how well they’re serving him,” she said.

Wallace then likened Republican culture war tactics to “dehumanization” campaigns, such as those seen in Russia’s military.

The truth is, dehumanization as a tactic for politics is from war. Dehumanization it’s a tactic, speaking of right now, the Russians get the soldiers to rape children by dehumanizing them. Dehumanization, as a practice, is a tactic of war. It’s being deployed in our politics, and people like you and I sometimes lose the plot.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

