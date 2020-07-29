MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace choked up and was visibly stricken while reading her daily tributes to Covid-19 victims, which on Wednesday involved the tragic deaths of a nine-year-old girl and a critical care doctor from Baltimore.

The Deadline: White House host has kept up a nightly tradition of memorializing some of the now more than 150,000 Americans struck down by the coronavirus pandemic. And her latest segment clearly struck an emotional chord, even several months into the crisis.

Her first tribute was for Kimora Lynum from Jacksonville, Florida, who is the youngest Covid-19 victim in the state since the beginning of the outbreak. Wallace detailed how Lynum’s mother would take Kimora to the mall to go shopping and that they had mourned the passing of her father just three months ago.

“Two Fridays ago, the two of them went shopping, they came home, they ate, and according to First Coast News in Jacksonville, Kimmie said she felt tired and asked to take a nap,” Wallace explained. “Some time later, her mom went to check on her. Kimmie never woke up.”

“So we want her mom to know this afternoon that we’re thinking about her,” Wallace said her voice cracking, “and her little angel Kimmie.”

Wallace then turned to the life of Dr. Joseph Costa, the chief of the critical care division of Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, where he treated numerous coronavirus patients over the past few months.

“He cared for coronavirus patients, talking to their families over the phone, sometimes daily. They became his patients too,” Wallace said. “Then, it was Dr. Costa’s turn to be a patient. Dr. Costa passed away peacefully in his own ICU of the coronavirus in the early morning hours on Saturday. He was surrounded by the people he loved, his dear husband of 28 years, who held Costa in his arms as he slipped away, and his colleagues turned caretakers, about 20 of them…”

Wallace paused briefly, choking up again as she continued in a wavering tone: …”who collectively laid their blue-gloved hands on his body in a gentle tribute. An emotional good-bye for a real life superhero.”

