Nikki Haley Hits Back at ‘The View’: ‘They Can’t Stand the Fact that a Minority Female Would be a Conservative Republican’

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) blasted The View co-host Sunny Hostin on Wednesday for calling her a “chameleon” for going by her middle name as opposed to her first name.

Haley’s first name is “Nimrata” and her middle name is “Nikki.”

During a discussion on Tuesday’s The View about possible 2024 presidential candidates, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up Haley as a possible candidate.

Hostin called Haley a “chameleon.”

“What’s her real name again?” said Hostin.

Later on, Farah Griffin said, “The Nikki Haley conversation came up. So, Nikki Haley’s gone by Nikki since she was a child. It’s documented in high school. I wouldn’t be shocked that somebody, an Indian woman growing up in South Carolina at that time, she actually did that to avoid prejudice. So I just want to be careful about critiquing her for going by.”

“There are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass,” Hostin said.

“Sunny, I don’t think that’s fair, you go by a different name,” said co-host Sara Haines.

“I didn’t want to be the one to say it,” said Farah Griffin.

“That’s because most Americans can’t pronounce ‘Asunción’ because of the under-education in our society,” snipped Hostin.

Haley fired back at Hostin.

“Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It’s racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I’m proud of that. What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name…,” she tweeted.

Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It’s racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I’m proud of that. What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name… pic.twitter.com/NI3KZXjD6F — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 20, 2022

During Fox News’ Faulkner Focus, host Harris Faulkner called Hostin “racially ignorant.”

Haley added to her reaction:

It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time that the hosts of The View come after me or that liberals come after me in whatever way. They can’t stand the fact that a minority female would be a conservative Republican. You know, when I ran and won governor a reporter went to a high-ranking African-American Democrat female and said “How do you feel that South Carolina now has their first minority governor?” And she said “Nikki Haley is not a minority. She’s a conservative with a tan.” So you look at what Sunny Hostin does and the idea that no, Sunny is not her name. Nikki is my name. It is on my birth certificate. It is an Indian name and I embrace my Indian heritage. I have written two books who described the struggles my family had. What it was like growing up. But the idea that they can do this. You’re not going to see her fired from that show. We’re not going to even see an apology from that show. Because they let liberals say that about conservative Republican minorities all the time. But yet nothing is done. Had this been said about a Democrat, all hell would have broken loose.

Watch above via Fox News.

