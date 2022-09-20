Sunny Hostin Called Out on ‘The View’ For Bashing Nikki Haley Not Embracing Her Ethnicity: ‘You Go By A Different Name!’

Sunny Hostin was quickly called out during Tuesday’s episode of The View after she slammed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) for not embracing her Indian heritage.

“The Nikki Haley conversation came up. So, Nikki Haley’s gone by Nikki since she was a child. It’s documented in high school. I wouldn’t be shocked that somebody, an Indian woman growing up in South Carolina at that time, she actually did that to avoid prejudice. So I just want to be careful about critiquing her for going by,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin as Hostin jumped in.

“There are some of us that can be chameleons and decide not to embrace our ethnicity so that we can pass,” Hostin said.

“Sunny, I don’t think that’s fair, you go by a different name!” Sara Haines interjected.

“I didn’t want to be the one to say it,” replied Farah Griffin.

“That’s because most Americans can’t pronounce Asunción because of the under-education in our society,” retorted Hostin, noting her legal name.

“But sometimes I would say what Alyssa is saying is that people gravitate to names for different reasons,” Haines concluded as the hosts spoke over each other.

“I’m just going to kill this conversation. I am authentically myself. I am Whoopi Goldberg. I will be right back,” said Goldberg ending the segment.

The conversation was a reference to an early exchange on the show in which Farah Griffin was listing potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates and brought up Haley as a likely contender.

“What is her real name again?” questioned Hostin of Haley, adding that she thought Haley would be a more genuine candidate if “she leaned into” her heritage.

Haley hit back at Hostin on Twitter, “Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It’s racist of you to judge my name.”

Thanks for your concern @Sunny. It’s racist of you to judge my name. Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I’m proud of that. What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name… pic.twitter.com/NI3KZXjD6F — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 20, 2022

“Nikki is an Indian name and is on my birth certificate—and I’m proud of that,” Haley continued, adding:

What’s sad is the left’s hypocrisy towards conservative minorities. By the way, last I checked Sunny isn’t your birth name…

The conversation also happened the same day that Susan Glasser told CNN that former President Donald Trump did not want Haley as a running mate due to her “complexion.”

According to reporting from Glasser’s new book, Trump made comments about Haley to then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

