Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has a new book coming out, and an excerpt printed today reveals some stunning details about the Trump White House.

Haley writes, per the Washington Post, that John Kelly and Rex Tillerson routinely worked around and undermined Trump in an effort to “save the country,” an effort she says she declined to be part of:

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote. “It was their decisions, not the president’s, that were in the best interests of America, they said. The president didn’t know what he was doing,” Haley wrote of the views the two men held. Tillerson also told her that people would die if Trump was unchecked, Haley wrote.

Haley addressed that part of her book in an interview on CBS this morning (video above), saying of her conversation with Kelly and Tillerson, “Instead of saying that to me, they should’ve been saying that to the president, not asking me to join them on their sidebar plan. It should’ve been, ‘Go tell the president what your differences are, and quit if you don’t like what he’s doing.’ But to undermine a president is really a very dangerous thing. And it goes against the Constitution, and it goes against what the American people want. And it was offensive.”

The Post report notes, “Kelly declined to comment in detail, but said that if providing the president ‘with the best and most open, legal and ethical staffing advice from across the [government] so he could make an informed decision is “working against Trump,” then guilty as charged.'”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]