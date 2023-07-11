Nikki Haley On Not Loving Trump All the Time: ‘I Don’t Love My Husband a Hundred Percent Of the Time’

Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley had an odd response when asked about her criticisms of fellow candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on Tuesday’s Your World on Fox News, Haley was asked by Neil Cavuto if she’s concerned her critiques of Trump – under whom she served as ambassador to the U.N. – will enrage the Republican base.

“Governor, you’ve been very forthright about this and getting more in Donald Trump’s face,” said Cavuto, who asked if she’s worried she will “risk the wrath of his voters and supporters who are pretty much in lockstep with him and make up a large part of the Republican base right now.”

Haley responded by saying it is unreasonable to expect her to “love” Trump all the time, as she does not even love her husband all the time:

HALEY: Neil, his voters, and supporters, and the American people want the truth. I just speak hard truths. You’ve got some people who are mad that I don’t love Trump 90, you know, a hundred percent of the time. I don’t love my husband a hundred percent of the time. You’ve got some people who are upset that I don’t disagree with him a hundred percent of the time. I think he was the right president at the right time. I call it like I see it. And so, look, I think he was the right president at the right time. I just think we need to move forward. Our country can’t keep dealing with this chaos and this negativity– CAVUTO: Sorry, Governor. Does that mean he’s the wrong president this time? If the Republicans nominate him as your leader and as your presidential candidate, you would not support him? HALEY: I have said and I say it to every Republican candidate who’s gonna get on that debate stage. I will support the Republican that comes out of that.

Like the other non-Trump candidates in the Republican presidential field, Haley faces an uphill battle. Recent polls show her polling at less than 5%. Meanwhile, Trump remains a heavy favorite and often trounces his nearest opponent – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – by 20 to 30 points or more.

