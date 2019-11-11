Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley sat down with Sean Hannity tonight and defended President Donald Trump from “very one-sided” investigations.

Hannity started off with her claim that John Kelly and Rex Tillerson tried to rope her into their efforts to undermine the president. He asked, “I was wondering why did you not feel or did you at any point feel a need to tell the president, ‘Hey, this is what these guys are doing?'”

Haley said she did tell Trump and H.R. McMaster at the time, saying, “There were others that knew of my concerns in the process.”

“This wasn’t these guys thought this was a rogue president, this was that these guys disagreed with his policy,” she continued. “They disagreed with us getting out of the Paris climate agreement, they disagreed with us getting out of the Iran deal, they disagreed with moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.”

“They were attempting to tell me that if I would work with them, they were trying to save America and keep people from dying, but we saw when the embassy moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the sky is still up there, it didn’t fall, and we didn’t see casualties, what we saw was a courageous moment by the president that many presidents have tried before that was very successful and it acknowledged a fact, which Jerusalem is the capital of Israel,” Haley added.

Hannity also asked her about her comments on Ukraine and impeachment. Haley said the transcript doesn’t show anything that rises to the level of impeachment, but also said, “I don’t think it’s good for us to ever want a foreign country to investigate an American.” Hannity argued Trump was perfectly within his rights as president.

Haley responded by standing by those remarks but adding that the president is unfairly targeted by investigations:

“I in practice that I don’t think it’s good for us to ever ask foreign governments to investigate Americans, but I think it goes to the fact that Americans should be investigating Americans and Americans should be asking the questions of Joe Biden and asking the questions of his son and finding out exactly what was going on with that situation and getting down to the bottom of it. There have been a lot of investigations that have been very one-sided against the president and they haven’t been looking at the other side, which is all of the other issues and, you know, whether it was the Russian situation, I’d like for them to go back and say what was President Obama’s role in that situation, and the fact that all that stuff happened. In this situation, what was Joe Biden’s role and what was Hunter Biden’s role in that process as well? There’s a lot of questions that need to be asked.”

