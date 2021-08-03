Twitter is outraged. Users on the social media platform believe they have spotted Jeffrey Toobin on CNN commenting on the sexual misconduct investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

This would be a mini-scandal on its own. Toobin sheepishly returned to the air at CNN in July, months after he was caught accidentally (?) jacking off on a Zoom call with the staff of the New Yorker. He was fired by The New Yorker but held on to his job at CNN by the skin of his… teeth. So CNN having him on air to comment on Andrew Cuomo’s own indiscretions would have been a fairly psychedelic move by the network.

But Toobin was not on the air. The man in the little box on the bottom left of your screen is not CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, it is CNN political director David Chalian.

Nonetheless, a series of prominent pundits expressed their shock and dismay at the appearance of Toobin, who, once again, did not appear on the network.

Honestly – what the hell is going on with cnn? https://t.co/1YVvFtim9n — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 3, 2021

Clay Travis, to his credit, issued something of a correction upon realizing his mistake. It wasn’t particularly contrite.

My bad it was David Chalian. He’s Toobin’s doppelgänger. We are in studio now live reacting to news on @clayandbuck. Worth mentioning that CNN still employees Chris Cuomo too, who advised his brother on how to call these women liars. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 3, 2021

