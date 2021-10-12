North Korea Conducts PREPOSTEROUS Military Training Exercise Featuring Soldier Running Through Blocks Head First

As it often does when it wants attention or respect, the kingdom of North Korea conducted a grand display of military masturbation yesterday featuring large missiles, a flyover of fighter jets, and a training exercise by soldiers that can only be described as utterly preposterous.

During a report on the exhibition, CNN showed footage from North Korean state television showing soldiers engaged in various exercises. One soldier appears to have had his arm smashed with a sledgehammer. Another is shown executing an impressively high jump kick as he smashes through blocks.

But the most ridiculous display involved a soldier who ran – headfirst – into what appeared to be two solid blocks made of something most people wouldn’t want to kneel on, let alone ram into at full speed whilst leading with the dome.

Now, this is North Korea we’re talking about, so it’s well within the realm of possibility that those solid blocks were actually props of some kind. On the other hand, this is North Korea we’re talking about, so it’s well within the realm of possibility that those solid blocks were solid blocks.

Anyway, the CNN report also noted that Dear Leader Kim Jong-un has lost weight, though it’s unclear why. He appears to be suffering from gout and has been walking with a limp. But based on the show of military might, Kim would seem to have us believe there’s nothing limp about anything else.

Watch above via CNN.

