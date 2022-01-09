NYC Mayor Eric Adams Defends Giving His Brother a Key NYPD Post Against Scrutiny From CNN’s Tapper: ‘I Trust My Brother Deeply’

CNN’s Jake Tapper pressed New York City Mayor Eric Adams on several law enforcement appointments he made that have raised questions about ethics and nepotism.

In a wide-ranging interview with Adams for State of the Union, Tapper noted reports citing Adams has appointed his brother, Bernard Adams, as the deputy of Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. Tapper asked Adams to confirm his brother’s appointment, and questioned whether naming him to the post “violate(s) the spirit of the law” that public officials shouldn’t use their positions to offer benefits to family and friends.

Adams responded by saying his brother’s appointment is being reviewed by the NYC Conflict of Interest Board, but he defended his decision by saying “my brother is qualified for the position.”

He will be in charge of my security, which is extremely important to me in a time where we see an increase in white supremacy and hate crimes. I have to take my security in a very serious way, but at the same time, I need that right balance…My brother has a community affairs background, the balance that I need. He understands law enforcement. He was a 20-year retired veteran from the police department, and I need someone that I trust around me during these times for my security, and I trust my brother deeply.

From there, Tapper noted that Adams hired Philip Banks III for the position of deputy mayor for public safety, a decision that has also been met with controversy since Banks resigned from the police department years ago during an FBI corruption investigation. Asked to explain this, Adams said “Phil acknowledges there were some real mistakes and errors that were made,” but “he was not accused of a crime…He didn’t do anything that was criminal.”

Banks was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the scheme.

Watch above, via CNN.

