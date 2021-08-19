New York City’s Times Square was put on lockdown today as authorities responded to a suspicious package located in the area.

At around Thursday midday, police officers closed down the areas between West 45th and 48th streets on Seventh Avenue. The investigation was reportedly prompted when an object was thrown at people around the locally-famous red steps of Father Duffy Square.

It appears NYPD have part of Times Square closed for an investigation, add’l units have arrived on the scene @EarthCam pic.twitter.com/epLK8UwSaG — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) August 19, 2021

Due to a police investigation please avoid the area of West 45 Street to 48 Street on Broadway to 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Update to follow. pic.twitter.com/EeRzJy5BuX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021

About an hour later, the New York Police Department gave the all-clear by announcing that they looked at the package and deemed it “not suspicious.”

UPDATE: The package in Times Square has been cleared and deemed to be not suspicious. https://t.co/7mRC4MqiyN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 19, 2021

In separate but related news, Washington D.C. has been on edge for the last few hours due to a bomb threat near the Library of Congress. The area has been evacuated, though the suspect appears to have called for “revolution” social media, and Capitol Police are continuing to engage the situation.

