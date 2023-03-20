‘Pure Weakness’: Don Jr. Rages at DeSantis For Declaring He Won’t Be Involved In Potential Trump ‘Extradition’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) sparked the ire of Donald Trump Jr. on Monday after declaring he won’t be part of the “manufactured circus” surrounding a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced on Truth Social over the weekend that he could potentially be arrested on Tuesday. The statement followed reports that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg is readying an indictment for the former president over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels over an alleged affair. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has been frequently accusing Bragg of being politically motivated.

DeSantis weighed in on the potential indictment on Monday, blasting Bragg, but also saying he doesn’t have a clue when it comes to “hush money payments to a porn star.” Trump Jr. reacted to the Florida governor saying he would not be involved in a potential “extradition” of Trump, dismissing the entire case as a “manufactured circus” and saying he has “real issues” to focus on.

“So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a ‘manufactured circus’ & isn’t a ‘real issue,'” he tweeted.

Trump Jr. called DeSantis, potential competition for his father in 2024, as “100% Controlled Opposition.”

“Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He’s totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition,” he wrote.

So DeSantis thinks that Dems weaponizing the law to indict President Trump is a "manufactured circus" & isn't a "real issue" Pure weakness. Now we know why he was silent all weekend. He's totally owned by Karl Rove, Paul Ryan & his billionaire donors. 100% Controlled Opposition. https://t.co/3fT06rlbH5 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 20, 2023

Trump has ramped up his attacks on DeSantis in recent weeks, going as far as to spread a meme calling him a “groomer.” In a speech last week, the former president compared him to Mitt Romney and accused him of wanting to cut Social Security.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com