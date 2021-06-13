Ocasio-Cortez Says She’s in Favor of Stephen Breyer Retiring From the Supreme Court: ‘I’m Inclined to Say Yes’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested that she agrees with calls for Justice Stephen Breyer to step down from the Supreme Court.

During her interview on Sunday with CNN’s Dana Bash, Ocasio-Cortez was asked if she agrees with her congressional colleague, Mondaire Jones (D-NY), who suggested months ago that Breyer should retire. The idea is that Breyer’s retirement would give President Joe Biden the chance to nominate his successor and keep Breyer’s spot on the bench in the hands of a younger left-leaning justice.

Asked if she agrees, Ocasio-Cortez said Jones “has a point and we have had very difficult experiences with making, I believe, the opposite mistake.” Bash drilled down on this point shortly after by asking the congresswoman, “Just to be clear, you do think that Justice Steven Breyer should retire at the end of this term?”

“You know, it’s something that I’d think about, but I would probably lean towards yes,” said Ocasio-Cortez. “But yes, you’re asking me this question so I’ve just, I would give more thought to it, but I’m inclined to say yes.”

Back in April, Jones publicly urged Breyer to retire while Democrats held control over the House and the Senate, rhetorically asking “have we not learned our lesson?” Jones’ remarks seemed to refer to the fact that Donald Trump got to nominate three conservative justices to the Supreme Court during his presidency, most notably replacing the late, liberal stalwart Ruth Bader Ginsburg with Amy Coney Barrett.

