‘Oh My Gosh’: Fox’s Harris Faulkner Shares Emotional Reaction to Learning She’s a New York Times Bestselling Author

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner recorded herself in the shocking and emotional moment when she learned that her new book has become a New York Times best seller.

Faith Still Moves Mountains: Miraculous Stories of the Healing Power of Prayer hit bookshelves earlier this month. The book explores Faulkner’s relationship with faith and prayer, plus the fulfillment others have felt through their own inspirational and spiritual experiences.

On Thanksgiving, Faulkner posted a video of herself on Instagram while she was awaiting a call from Fox’s Senior-Vice President of Event Marketing, Michael Tammero. Faulkner claimed Tammero instructed her to record the conversation without telling her what it was going to be about, and he gave her the news that Faith Still Moves Mountains made it to the top of the Best Sellers list.

“Oh my gosh!” Faulkner gasped with emotion in her voice. “That is not what I thought you were going to tell me!”

The video went on with Tammero offering Faulkner his congratulations while she worked through her shock to thank him.

