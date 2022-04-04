‘Oh Sh*t’: CNN Crew Escapes Artillery Shelling That Destroys One of Its Vehicles

As cameras rolled, a CNN news crew with a group of Ukrainian fighters near the city of Mykolaiv had a close call with some artillery shells that fired on the soldiers’ position.

Wolf Blitzer aired the footage that was taken earlier on Monday.

In the footage, the first shell lands nearby, prompting CNN Senior International Correspondent Ben Wedeman to tell his crew to move down an embankment.

“You see it over there?” Wedeman says to his cameraman while pointing, presumably referring to whatever had just fired the projectile.

A second round hits – even louder than the first. “Oh shit,” one crew member says under his breath. The crew races to their cars and all get in one because the other had been struck.

“Now we’re trying to get out of this area as quickly as possible, Wedeman tells the camera while in the vehicle. “Our other car, completely destroyed.”

Afterward, Wedeman joined Wolf Blitzer to discuss the harrowing experience.

He explained that it been “relatively quiet” until the first shell landed close to him.

“We took cover and then another two shells landed, one of them maybe 10 yards from one of our cars,” he went on. “And so we went running towards the cars to try to get out of the area after the officer in charge of that position told us we should leave because there may be more incoming rounds, only to find one of the two cars was completely destroyed.”

Wedeman explained that shrapnel had rendered the vehicle inoperable by destroying its tires and shattering its windows, so the six-member crew had to pile in the one remaining car.

“It was indeed a close call,” he said.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com