Ohio Man Uses Doordash App to Order Dinner, Surprised When Bag of Weed is Delivered Instead

A man in Columbus, Ohio was in for a surprise when what he thought was his dinner delivery ended up being an illegal substance courtesy of the Doordash app.

According to ABC 6 in Columbus, the man, who gave an interview but chose to remain anonymous, placed a dinner order of Chipotle, through the popular app earlier this month.

When his meal arrived, he unpacked the order only to find there was a sealed bag of marijuana at the bottom of the delivery, next to a fork.

The delivery recipient told the news outlet that after snapping a picture of the bag, his delivery driver returned, asking for the order back and even offering to pay him money for it.

“He would give me my money back and refund me my order if I gave him my entire bag back, cause he claimed that it was medicine in the bag for his friend that was to be used for medical reasons,” he said.

The man declined the driver’s offer and instead called the local police and filed a complaint with Doordash.

Although he chose to remain anonymous, he said the reason he was so concerned about the mixup is that he works in healthcare and sees firsthand, the dangers of drugs in the community.

“It’s scary, because I’m a healthcare worker, and I see how this affects people every day. I even have a close friend whose nephew actually passed away due to smoking some marijuana that was laced by fentanyl,” he said.

The anonymous man is looking for Doordash, and companies like it, to have better vetting processes for employees.

“I really feel like I’m — I question everything now. Um, and I just want certain companies like DoorDash or GrubHub or others, I just want to question, you know, what kind of background checks they’re taking for their employees and do they really know the people who are working for them?” he said.

Doordash gave ABC 6 a statement and assured them that the delivery driver is no longer employed with the company.

“What happened is not acceptable, and we have removed the Dasher from our platform. We appreciate the customer for reporting the incident.”

