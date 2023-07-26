OUCH! Congressman Repeatedly Corrects Hannity After Being Introduced By Wrong Name

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) repeatedly corrected Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday after Hannity introduced him as “Congressman Tom.”

During a segment on Wednesday’s UFO hearing, Hannity said, “We did reach out to the Department of Defense for comment. They tell us there is no evidence that they have any extraterrestrial materials in their possession. Anyway, joining us now with more is one of the leaders of this hearing, Tennessee Congressman Tom Burchett is with us.”

Burchett replied, “Tim. It’s Tim.” However, Hannity did not seem to hear the correction.

After Hannity asked Burchett for his thoughts on the hearing and the allegations that extraterrestrial materials and specimens had been recovered by the government, the congressman said once again, “My name’s Tim. Sorry to correct you, Mr. Hannity.”

The conversation went on:

Hannity: “Oh, I’m sorry about that.” Burchett: “That’s alright.” Hannity: “I’m gonna blame my staff and throw them down the stairs.” Burchett: “That’s okay. You’re alright, brother. No, don’t do that, they’re the ones who invite me back.”

Hannity then apologized again for misnaming his guest before Burchett spoke about the UFOs spotted in “the Tic Tac videos, which you can Google. Not TikTok, not the Chinese communist propaganda, but Tic Tac, like the candy, videos.”

