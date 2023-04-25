‘Our Beloved Tucker Carlson Has Been Fired!’ Russian Propagandists Fume Over ‘Disgrace’ Ouster of Fox Host

Kremlin propagandists were in mourning as they predicted on air that Tucker Carlson will be thrown in prison after his firing from Fox News.

In the months before his ouster from Fox News, Carlson has been favorably cited time and again by Russian state TV presenters. Ever since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Carlson has constantly trashed Ukraine, amplified Russian propaganda, and complained about America’s aid to the democratically-elected government being attacked by a hostile foreign power.

Julia Davis, a Daily Beast columnist, and curator of the Russian Media Monitor, regularly flagged state TV conversations where the presenters grimly addressed Carlson’s ouster.

“Our beloved Tucker Carlson has been fired, it’s a disgrace!” Dmitry Drobnitsky exclaimed. This was met with Vladimir Solovyov’s input: “It’s a total outrage!”

Solovyov insinuated that dark forces in America are out to get Carlson, noting that his firing came a day before President Joe Biden announced his run for re-election. Drobnitsky noted that Carlson’s firing follows Fox News’ $787.5 billion settlement last week with Dominion Voting Systems, the defamation lawsuit the network still faces from Smartmatic, plus Carlson’s whitewashing of January 6th.

“The main issue is that he started to discuss, in harsh terms, all of the goals that the liberal establishment is pursuing abroad,” Drobnitsky said, according to a translation. Solovyov followed by proclaiming “Freedom to Tucker Carlson,” and he also invited the former Fox host to come work with him.

“Tucker, come work with us!” He said. “Solovyov Live is waiting for you.”

Solovyov’s offer comes after the Kremlin-backed cable news network, Russia Today, made its own job offer to Carlson.

The conversation went on with Solovyov and Drobnitsky guessing that Carlson would soon be thrown in jail on trumped-up charges. Drobnitsky claimed that Carlson’s supposed imprisonment would be the beginning of a new movement in the U.S. by Carlson’s critics that would “exceed McCarthyism.”

Watch above via Russian Media Monitor.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com