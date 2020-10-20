Televangelist Pat Robertson warned of impending doom while offering his prediction that President Donald Trump will be reelected.

The host of The 700 Club has offered occasional criticism for Trump in the past, but as Robertson — on Monday — predicted the president’s victory in November, he also told viewers “there is going to be a war.”

“Ezekiel 38 is going to the next thing down the line, then a time of peace and then maybe the end,” Robertson said. “But nobody knows the day or the hour when the Lord is going to come back. He said the angels don’t know it and only the Father knows it, so I’m not sure this is the second coming, but I am saying that if things that people thought would be during the millennial time with the coming of Jesus, they are going to happen in our lifetime.”

Turning to the election, Robertson said “I believe the Lord told me the president is going to be reelected.” He then urged people to “get out and vote, vote for whoever you want to vote for,” but he offered a warning of what will follow after.

“It’s going to lead to civil unrest, and then a war against Israel and so forth,” he said.

