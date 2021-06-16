Paul Gosar’s Sister Says She ‘Absolutely’ Believes He’s Partly Responsible for Capitol Riot

Jennifer Gosar, sister of Republican Congressman Paul Gosar, expressed disgust for her brother’s comments about January 6th and said she has no doubt he’s partly responsible.

Gosar was one of the most vocal Republicans trying to object to the 2020 election results. During a hearing Tuesday on the January 6th riots, Gosar said that Ashli Babbitt was “executed” by an officer “lying in wait.”

Anderson Cooper said Gosar’s office declined an invite for the congressman to appear on the program, but his sister appeared on CNN instead.

She told Cooper she’s been stunned to see Republicans “actively trying to erase what is a very documented insurrection.”

“And to know my brother is a part of that is not surprising to me,” she continued, “but it’s something that — it intensifies the frustration about the erasure they’re trying to enact.”

Cooper recalled her last appearance on CNN and how she “believed that your brother Congressman Gosar to be partly responsible for the January 6th insurrection.”

“Do you still believe that?” he asked.

“Absolutely,” she responded.

I have no evidence to the contrary and it would be at least, you know, a requirement of our congressional body, the Senate and the House, to investigate that as they have tried but the Senate has filibustered. I absolutely believe that, I absolutely hold the people that fund Paul’s campaign and have continued to fund it like the American Dental Association PAC, I hold those people accountable for not speaking up and not putting on pressure, and to actually investigate what was a criminal act and that I do still believe my brother was an organizer of or a part organizer of. And I have no evidence to the contrary to suggest anything different.

