It did not take long on Wednesday for Republicans to object to the results of the election.

Minutes into the official joint session of Congress to tally the election results, Congressman Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz objected to the certified results from Arizona — one of the states Joe Biden won that the Trump people are contesting.

Gosar represents the fourth district of Arizona and was sworn in on Sunday.

They both received applause from their Republican colleagues for their objection.

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Arizona, despite the claims from the president and his allies, but Republicans telegraphed well ahead of time they plan to object.

The joint session kicked off as the president was pushing insane claims and conspiracy theories about the election results at a rally in DC.

Joe Biden is going to be sworn in on January 20th and Pence made it clear minutes before the joint session started he cannot and will not unilaterally reject election results.

