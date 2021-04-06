ESPN fired Paul Pierce this week after the former NBA player-turned-analyst posted a risque video of himself with two women who appeared to be strippers. The news of his firing was reported by Front Office Sports.

Pierce went viral over the weekend after he posted an Instagram Live video featuring two scantily-clad women while smoking what seemed to be marijuana. He didn’t seem particularly worried about any ramification from the videos, judging by the tweets he posted on Monday.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

I can’t lose even when I lose I’m winning 🤔🤔😳😃😃😃 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 6, 2021

Pierce joined ESPN in 2017 after his career with the Boston Celtics, and he was a regular on shows like The Jump and NBA Countdown. ESPN has declined to comment on Pierce’s video, but multiple news sources have reported that the organization decided to end its relationship with him.

If this is of any concern to Pierce, he’s still not showing it, for he posted another Instagram video telling people “bigger and better things on the way. Don’t worry about it.”

