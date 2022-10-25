Paul Ryan Declares ‘Anybody Not Named Trump’ More Likely to Win 2024: ‘Really Clear’ Suburban Voters Don’t Like Former President

Anybody but Donald Trump has a shot at winning the White House for Republicans in 2024, Paul Ryan declared on Fox Business.

Appearing Tuesday with host Stuart Varney, Ryan discussed the former president and his chances at winning the presidency in 2024. Trump hasn’t officially announced he is running again, but he has heavily hinted that he will.

Ryan acknowledged he has not had the most positive relationship to Trump, but insisted his fellow Republican does not have electability with the “suburban voter.”

“That new swing voter in American politics is the suburban voter, and it’s really clear the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump, but they like Republicans,” Ryan said. “So I think anybody not named Trump I think is so much more likely to win the White House for us.”

The former vice presidential candidate compared choosing someone besides Trump to lead the party to Democrats supporting Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election.

Ryan said:

It’s sort of like what the Democrats did. They went from Dean and John Kerry in ’04, they went from Bernie and Hillary in ’16, they went from Bernie and Elizabeth Warren to Joe Biden to win in 2020. I think the same thing will be for us. We’ll want to win the White House so badly and beat the Democrats, and we know we’re so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with suburban voters that we’ll want to win.

Ryan has made similar comments about Trump in recent weeks. Earlier this month, he insisted Trump doesn’t have more Republican critics because people are “afraid” of him. He claimed, however, that Trump is the worst option for Republicans in 2024.

“We all know he’s so much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle, so why would we want to go with that?” he said.

In his latest conversation with Varney, Ryan listed other potential candidates he feels are more electable than Trump, including Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Mike Pence, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R).

Watch above via Fox Business

