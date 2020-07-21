Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the coronavirus the “Trump virus” Tuesday as she blasted President Donald Trump for failures in his response to the pandemic.

Pelosi told Wolf Blitzer that the president showed at his coronavirus briefing that “he recognized the mistakes he made by now embracing mask-wearing and the recognition this is not a hoax, it is a pandemic.”

She said the reason it’s going to get worse before it gets better is “because of his inaction,” and then added, “Clearly it is the Trump virus.”

“What do you mean, Trump virus?” Blitzer asked.

The speaker responded that Trump could’ve been forcefully recommending mask-wearing and socially distancing instead of being dismissive and trying to hold rallies and making masks “a manhood thing.”

“You are saying thousands of Americans have died because of what the president has done or not done. Is that what you are saying?” Blitzer asked to clarify.

“Yes, that’s what I’m saying,” Pelosi said. “I think it’s clearly evident.”

