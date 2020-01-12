Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning the vote to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate this week. On ABC this morning, she defended holding them up and said the onus will now be on the Senate whether the impeachment trial is fair.

She blasted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and said he’s engaged in a “cover-up,” adding, “They will have to be accountable for not having a fair trial.”

George Stephanopoulos questioned Pelosi on the criticism that the House should be fighting harder for witnesses, particularly in the case of John Bolton.

“We are in court on the witnesses. It could take a very long time,” she said.

“Why not wait for the courts to rule?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“How long do the courts take?” Pelosi responded.

She said Democrats “have confident in our case” and added that no matter what happens in the Senate, “this president is impeached for life.”

