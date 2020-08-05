Pelosi on Trump Idea to Accept GOP Nomination on White House Lawn: ‘It Won’t Happen’, ‘He Can’t Do That’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi put her foot down on President Donald Trump’s thoughts about holding his Republican National Convention acceptance speech from the White House.

Pelosi gave an interview to MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday, who started things off by asking for the speaker’s reaction to the news that Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination to as their candidate in the 2020 election. Pelosi approved the ex-veep’s decision, saying “I think it’s an indication of the seriousness with which he judges the situation.”

“I commend him for doing that,” she said. “It’s going to be a great convention. People will see it virtually and we’re very proud of him.”

After that, Mitchell brought up Trump’s extensive interview with Fox & Friends, in which the president strongly suggested he will speak from the White House South Lawn as he accepts the GOP’s nomination for reelection. Mitchell wasn’t sure if Trump is legally cleared to do that, but she raised this to Pelosi while noting that Trump has used federal property as a political backdrop for himself before.

Pelosi’s response:

Yeah, it’s very wrong…For the president of the United States to degrade once again the White House as he has done over and over again by saying he’s going to completely politicize it, is something that should be rejected right out of hand. Again, it’s notion-mongering, not serious thinking. It won’t happen, let’s put it that way. Whether it’s legally wrong or ethically out of the question, it shouldn’t have even been something that was expressed.

When asked if she can actually “stop” Trump, Pelosi reiterated “he can’t do that” and condemned him by saying “You don’t have political events in the White House.” She also called it a “diversion” on Trump’s part for his failings on the coronavirus.

