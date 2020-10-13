Speaker Nancy Pelosi scolded Wolf Blitzer several times during a remarkably heated interview Tuesday as he confronted her over reaching a deal on covid relief talks.

Blitzer questioned Pelosi about rejecting the White House’s latest offer when millions of Americans are still suffering. He asked, “Many Americans are waiting in food lines for the first time in their lives. Can you look them in the eye, Madam Speaker, and explain why you don’t want to accept the president’s latest stimulus offer?”

Pelosi started by saying he should be asking the same of Republicans “about why they don’t really want to meet the needs of the American people.” She said the GOP should be accepting the Democrats’ offer to help out those struggling Americans.

As she continued, Bliter jumped in and said, “Excuse me for interrupting, Madam Speaker, but they really need the money right now… Even members of your own caucus, Madam Speaker, want to accept this deal. 1.8 trillion dollars.”

He brought up comments from Congressman Ro Khanna and, when he asked Pelosi for a response, she told Blitzer, “What I say to you is I don’t know if you’re always an apologist — and many of your colleagues — for the Republican position. Ro Khanna, that’s nice. That isn’t what we’re going to do.”

“People need help now. But it’s no use giving them a false thing just because the president wants to put a check with his name on it in the mail that we should not be doing all we can to help people pay the rent, put food on the table and enhance benefits,” Pelosi continued.

Blitzer again reiterated, “There are millions of Americans who have lost their jobs. They can’t pay their rent. The kids need the food. 1.8 trillion and the president just tweeted stimulus go big or go home. He wants more. Why not work out a deal with him and don’t let the perfect, as they say here in Washington, be the enemy of the good?”

“I will not let the wrong be the enemy of the right,” Pelosi responded.

“What’s wrong with 1.8 trillion dollars?” Blitzer asked.

“You know what? Do you have any idea what the difference is between the spending they have in their bill and we have in our bill?” Pelosi asked, as she went off on the differences between the proposals from Democrats and Republicans.

Blitzer again pressed her on the urgency, and when he brought up comments from Andrew Yang, a flustered Pelosi said, “Honest to God, you really — I can’t get over it because Andrew Yang is lovely. Ro Khanna, he’s lovely. They are not negotiating this situation. They have no idea of the particulars. They have no idea of what the language is here.”

She started to accuse him of being an apologist for the Republicans again. Blitzer countered, “I’m asking you serious questions because so many people are in serious issue right now.”

He asked her the last time she spoke with the president and why they can’t just speak directly and hammer out a deal.

“What makes me amused, if it weren’t so sad,” Pelosi shot back, “is how you all think that you know more about the suffering of the American people than those of us who are elected by them to represent them at that table.”

As they kept going back and forth, Pelosi directly told Blitzer, “With all due respect, and we’ve known each other a long time, you really don’t know what you’re talking about.”

“Do a service to the issue and have some level of respect for the people who have worked on these issues, written the bill to begin with,” she added, before continuing to defend her positioning in the negotiations with Republicans and the White House.

Blitzer again pressed on why the $1.8 trillion proposal isn’t something Congress can agree on right now, even if it’s not perfect

“You don’t care how it’s spent?” Pelosi asked. “You don’t even know how it’s spent!”

Minutes later, as Blitzer wrapped the interview, he said, “Madam Speaker, I certainly respect you but I also respect Ro Khanna, I respect Andrew yang, I respect Democrats who are members of the Problem Solvers. They want a deal because so many people right now are suffering.”

Pelosi shot back, “You evidently do not respect the chairman of the committees who wrote these bills and I wish you would respect the knowledge that goes into meeting the needs of the American people.”

She accused him of “defending the administration all this time with no knowledge of the difference between our two bills” and added, “I thank you for giving me the opportunity to say that to you in person.”

“These are incredibly difficult times right now. We will leave it on that note,” Blitzer said.

“We will leave it on the note that you are not right on this, Wolf,” Pelosi snarked, “and I hate to say that to you, but I feel confident about it and I feel confident about my colleagues and confidence in my chairs.”

“It’s not about me. It’s about millions of people who can’t put food on the table, who can’t pay rent…” Blitzer started.

“And we represent them!” Pelosi said. “We know them!”

“As we say, don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good as they say,” Blitzer said.

“It is nowhere near perfect,” Pelosi responded. “We’re not even close to the good.”

“Let’s see what happens because every day is critically, critically important,” Blitzer said.

“Thank you for your sensitivity to our constituents’ needs,” Pelosi sarcastically remarked.

“I am sensitive to them, because I seem them on the street begging for food, begging for money,” Blitzer responded.

“Have you fed them?” Pelosi asked. “We feed them! We feed them.”

And with that, Blitzer wrapped the interview. You can watch above, via CNN.

