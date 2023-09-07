Peter Navarro’s Press Conference Descends Into Chaos As Protesters Clash ‘He Just Stuck a Flag Pole Between My Legs!’

After being found guilty by a D.C. jury for contempt of Congress, Peter Navarro attempted to give remarks outside the courtroom but the situation quickly descended into madness as protesters clashed with each other.

The former trade adviser to Donald Trump was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress on Thursday after failing to comply with a subpoena from the House Committee investigating Jan. 6.

Navarro faces up to a year in jail for each of the two counts with a minimum of 30 days behind prison, according to Reuters. His sentencing trial is scheduled for January 2024.

Following the verdict, Navarro attempted to gives comments to the press outside the courtroom. However, squabbles between Trump and anti-Trump supporters caused a delay.

“People will not let me speak,” Navarro told the press before as he was interrupted by a female protester with a sign. The situation goes from weird to chaotic when one of the protesters accuses the pro-Trump supporter of assaulting her with a flagpole.

“The marshals just saw you, the marshals just saw you. You’re in trouble! You’re in trouble! You just assaulted me! That man just assaulted me! He stuck a flagpole in between my legs,” the protester yells, forcing Navarro to stop his comments. “Don’t Touch me!”

An individual behind Navarro then chimed in, “Go ahead Peter. Go ahead and talk. I don’t agree with some of your shit, but go ahead and talk.”

“This is a sad day for America. Not because they were guilty verdicts but because guys I can’t come out and have an honest, decent conversation with the people of America,” Navarro concluded.

