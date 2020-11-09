Pfizer CEO Rejects Suggestion Vaccine News Was Delayed Until After Trump’s Loss: ‘We Were Not Working With the Election as a Timeline’

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla rejected any suggestions that news of the coronavirus vaccine was delayed until after Donald Trump lost the election.

While on CNBC Monday morning, Bourla claimed that Pfizer was “not working with the election as a timeline” and that they always planned to rely on the “speed of science.”

CNBC’s Meg Tirrell asked Bourla about their timeline, noting that they planned to see results by the end of October, before she questioned how Bourla would respond if Trump accused him of waiting until after the election.

“For us, the Election Day was always an artificial date. We were not working with the election as a timeline. We were working — I released a letter, if you remember, Meg, to our employees some time ago, saying that the only pressure we feel it is the pressure of the billions of people that are hoping on our vaccine,” he said. “And we are going to follow the speed of science so science spoke, and I was predicting that this will happen at the end of October, it happened a week later. I think the most important thing right now for everyone, it is to feel the joy that it happened and it happened so well. 90 percent.”

Bourla’s claims come after Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to question Pfizer’s timing. “The timing of this is pretty amazing, he wrote. “Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right?”

The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄 https://t.co/nS5rkywKXT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2020

“Amazing how this is coming out now,” he added. “It’s almost as if it was always exaggerated on purpose!”

Amazing how this is coming out now. It’s almost as if it was always exaggerated on purpose! https://t.co/2MK7ZgNQKV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2020

