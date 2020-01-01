Philippe Reines Argues Joe Biden’s Campaign Has Funding Issues: ‘His Biggest Problem is Money’

Former Hillary Clinton adviser Philippe Reines told MSNBC that though Joe Biden’s poll numbers remain strong in a number of areas, he sees the campaign having issues in terms of money.

Reines was appearing on an edition of MSNBC Live New Year’s Day on Wednesday, anchored by Geoff Bennett. He argued it wouldn’t be wise of Pete Buttigieg to attack Biden too harshly, and argued Sen. Bernie Sanders was benefiting from not jumping into intra-candidate fights.

“Biden’s numbers have been rock solid especially among black Americans,” Reines said. “And his biggest problem is money and the biggest thing that’s happened in 2020 is Buttigieg has announced his fourth quarter totals, which was an eye-popping $25 million. The biggest difference between him and Biden is that Biden won’t have that kind of number and we’ll see if his poll numbers and his money numbers are a huge gap.”

“Just so I don’t get attacked on Twitter, Bernie’s numbers have just been off the charts,” Reines continued. “He has been raising $26-27 million for every quarter and got to figure that he will have a big quarter too. Might not find out for a couple weeks, but money is a big deal.”

Wall Street Journal deputy bureau chief Jeanne Cummings added Buttigieg’s announced fundraising numbers are “a show of force for any Democrat.”

“The Democratic candidate, the nominee, won’t lack for funds. Because the money is coming in from everywhere,” Cummings argued.

She also commented that President Donald Trump’s campaign is spending a lot of money just as much as it is raising money.

