Daily Mail editor-at-large Piers Morgan ripped President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic in an exclusive interview with CNN host Brian Stelter, stating that if the president keeps up his current tone and approach, he will lose the election come November.

Morgan went even further Sunday on Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter to blast the president’s Covid-19 response as failing “on almost every level.”

“You won’t like me saying this, but I’m going to say it anyway, the President of the United States is an incredibly important person in the world,” Morgan began.

“Not least to Americans who are dying in the tens of thousands from a disease that we don’t know much about yet. And all that is required from the president in those moments and any world leader, frankly, is they got to be calm, show authority, they have to be honest, they have to be accurate, entirely factual with what they’re telling the people and they have to have an ability to show empathy.”

The Good Morning Britain co-host continued by ripping Trump’s daily coronavirus press conferences, billing them as “self-aggrandizing” and “self-justifying.”

“On almost every level of that, Donald Trump at the moment is failing the American people. He’s turning these briefings into a self-aggrandizing, self-justifying, overly defensive politically partisan, almost like a rally to him. Almost like what’s more important is winning the election in November.”

“No, it’s not, Donald Trump,” Morgan exclaimed.

“What’s important now is saving American lives. I believe that the complacency that the American and British administrations have shown in the first few weeks of this crisis has been extremely damaging to both countries ability to deal with coronavirus, but it’s not too late for them to get a grip and actually make the attack on the virus their number one priority,” he continued. “Not pumping themselves up. Not telling us all day what a great job they’re doing. But actually focusing on what matters.”

“And that is human life,” Morgan added.

Later in the interview, Morgan gave a stern warning to the president regarding the approach he should be taking in putting the American people first – urging the commander-in-chief to stop making it about himself.

“I don’t care about the election. Nobody should care about the election. Donald Trump, if he’s listening to this or watching, you will win the election in November if you get this right,” Morgan stated. “If you stop making it about yourself and make it about the American people and show that you care about them over yourself, you will win.”

“Conversely, you will lose the election in November if you continue to make it about yourself, continue playing silly politics, continue targeting Democrat governors because that suits you for your electoral purposes. None of that matters. Until Donald Trump realizes that, and again, he doesn’t want to hear it, but he may as well hear it from me – until you realize that, Mr. President, you will not get this right.”

“If you don’t get it right, more Americans will die,” Morgan concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]