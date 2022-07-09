‘Plandemic’: Sarah Palin Attacks ‘Covid B.S.’ and Media in Trump Rally Speech Framing Midterms as ‘Good vs. Evil’

Former Alaska governor and current congressional candidate Sarah Palin gave an enthusiastic and angry speech at ex-President Donald Trump‘s “Save America” Rally in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, during which she suggested that the global covid-19 pandemic was a conspiracy perpetrated against the American people for political reasons.

Palin’s speech hit many familiar notes for the Save America rallies and her own past speeches, including “drill, baby, drill” and the ubiquitous “mama grizzly” references. She attacked RINOs and Democrats and said that the upcoming midterms are more than just a political contest but a “spiritual” one.

“This is good versus evil,” said Palin of the 2022 election. “It is a spiritual battle.”

Palin said that the midterms are about “control versus freedom” and added that “they” used the plandemic” to try to control people.

“Plandemic” is more than just a rhetorical device, it is a term used for a film and conspiracy theory which claim that, as Decider put it, “a global cabal of billionaires and drug manufacturers created the coronavirus pandemic as part of a plan to enforce ‘globally mandated vaccines.'”

It is also used online in a more general way to describe the variety of theories on the right that Democrats concocted the covid crisis and response to it, during Trump’s presidency though somehow without his participation, in order to oppress conservatives and suppress votes for Republicans. Control, as Palin claimed.

Palin also said that “we are fed up” about a list of items.

“From wide open borders, to defunding police, that cancel culture, all that covid b.s.,” said Palin, pausing for the crowd reaction before continuing on to say, “to our leaders not being able to tell us — they don’t know what a woman is?”

Toward the end of her speech, Palin brought up “they” again, saying, “You know this. They purposely shook the foundation of our economy.” That, too, is a common piece of the “plandemic” conspiracy puzzle, essentially arguing that the pandemic or the measures taken during the pandemic were designed to destroy the American economy in order to weaken the United States globally and to force the country into socialism.

Palin also blasted the “fake news” as she wrapped up, saying they “want to just keep making things up.”

Watch the clip above from Saturday’s Trump rally, or her full speech here, via Right Side Broadcasting on Rumble.

