Pollster Frank Luntz Says People ‘More Confident in the Vaccine’ After J&J Pause

Pollster Frank Luntz said on Fox News on Sunday that new polling will show people are “more confident in the vaccine” after the Johnson & Johnson pause.

Howard Kurtz asked about the challenge of convincing people to get the vaccine “when they think it’s related to mail ballots or Bill Gates trying to kill them.”

Luntz talked about the importance of local doctors being the ones making the case, and of “taking the politics out of it.”

He said Donald Trump and Joe Biden should be giving each other’s administrations credit for important vaccine progress.

Kurtz then asked about the J&J vaccine pause — recommended by the CDC and FDA following a reported six cases of serious blood clots out of millions of people who got the one-dose shot — and how it would affect “a potential setback for your efforts.”

Luntz responded by breaking some news from a poll coming out soon:

“We’re going to produce a poll tomorrow night — I’ve seen the data, we’re going to release it — that’s going to show that the American people are more likely to trust the vaccine because the FDA and CDC are willing to step in and say, ‘Wait a minute, we’re not convinced of this so we want to take a look.’ People are more confident in the vaccine, not less confident, because they know that there are people watching out for them, even if it’s only six people out of 6.8 million vaccines.”

“I hope you’re right on that,” Kurtz said.

