Pollster Frank Luntz believes that President Donald Trump’s positive Covid-19 test is “not good news” for his re-election campaign as it puts the focus more onto the coronavirus pandemic, where Trump is at a disadvantage to 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

After being asked by Fox News’ Dana Perino “what impact” the president “testing positive have on voters,” Luntz said, “It’s not good news for the president in that the focus is now going to be on Covid-19, and when the focus is on Covid-19 Biden has a ten, eleven, twelve point advantage.”

“When the focus is on the economy, Donald Trump has a three or four point advantage. When it’s China… Trump also has an advantage. When they’re talking about healthcare, Covid-19, or those kinds of issues, that is Joe Biden’s strength right now,” he explained. “It’s been the Democratic Party strength for the last ten, maybe even fifteen years.”

“The economy is Donald Trump’s strength, and the fact that he can’t get out there now is going to be a challenge for the campaign,” Luntz declared.

During the interview, Luntz also said he’s “looking at the next debate and whether or not the president can participate, because that is essential to him.”

“If Donald Trump has to postpone or they lose the debates because he’s ill, he’s gonna be in real trouble from an electoral basis,” Luntz warned.

Watch above via Fox News.

