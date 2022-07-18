Prince Harry Condemns U.S. For Contributing to a ‘Global Assault on Democracy and Freedom’ in U.N. Speech

Prince Harry took aim at the United States during a keynote address to the United Nations on Monday.

In honor of Nelson Mandela Day, Harry was invited to give a speech at the UN to discuss Mandel’s legacy and accomplishments. It wasn’t long until the remarks turned political, as the Prince and former UK resident took a jab at the country he now calls home.

“This has been a painful year in a painful decade. We’re living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe. Climate change, wreaking havoc on our planet with the most vulnerable suffering,” he began.

“Most of all, the few weaponizing lies and disinformation at the expense of the many and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of Constitutional rights here in the United States,” he added, referencing the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela’s life,” Harry warned.

He insisted it was wealthy countries contributing to the disasters.

“The consequences of decisions made by some of the most powerful people in some of the wealthiest countries are being felt even more deeply across the continent of Africa,” he said. “The pandemic, the war, and inflation have left Africa in a fuel and food crisis.”

Harry warned that the situations facing countries worldwide will only grow more dire.

He concluded, “As we sit here today, our world is on fire again, and these historic weather events are no longer historic, more and more. They are part of our daily lives and this crisis will only grow worse unless our leaders lead.”

Prince Harry spoke to a mostly empty crowd during the two-hour meeting on Monday. His wife Meghan Markle was in attendance.

Listen above, via Global News.

