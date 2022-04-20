Prince Harry dodged a question about whether or not he misses his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles while speaking to Today’s Hoda Kotb.

Harry spoke to Kotb while in the Netherlands, as the Duke of Sussex is attending the fifth Invictus Games in the Hague.

The duke founded The Invictus Games Foundation in 2014, which hosts sporting events for wounded or sick veterans and service people.

While Kotb asked Harry about the foundation and his work in service, she later shifted to questions regarding the Prince’s family — a hot topic for the royals.

“Do you miss your family?” Kotb asked.

Harry shared that he has missed his family, especially over the last two years — which marks both the length of the pandemic and roughly the amount of time since he stepped down from royal duties.

“For most people, have they not missed their family? Right, the ability to get home?” said Harry, who recently met with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. “Of course, you know, that’s a huge part of it.”

Kotb then narrowed down the question, asking the duke if he specifically misses his brother and father.

“For me, at the moment, I’m here to focus on these guys and these families, and giving everything I can,” Harry said of the Invictus athletes, avoiding the question. “To make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime.

“That’s my focus here, and then I leave here, I get back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively,” he continued.

Earlier in the interview, Harry also admitted that Santa Barbara, California has become his new home, complimenting the city’s great community.

Watch above, via NBC.

