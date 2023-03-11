‘Prosecute Me For WHAT?!’ Anthony Fauci Erupts Over ‘Insanity’ of ‘Irresponsible’ Calls for His Arrest

Dr. Anthony Fauci erupted on CNN Saturday when anchor Jim Acosta brought up the subject of the “far right” and “others in the GOP” talking about arresting or prosecuting the former NIAID director for his handling of the covid pandemic under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk in December tweeted that his “pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Acosta noted on CNN Newsroom, and others on the right have said or implied the same, including Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

“What’s your response to that?” Acosta asked.

“Well, I mean, there’s no response to that craziness, Jim,” said Fauci. “I mean, prosecute me for what? What what are they talking about? I mean, I wish I could figure out what the heck they were talking about.”

“I think they’re just going off the deep end. That’s the answer to your first question,” he said. “It doesn’t make any sense to say something like that, and it actually is irresponsible.”

Fauci said that the rhetoric has a “deleterious” effect on his family, and results in death threats.

Of course, it’s going to have a difficult effect and a deleterious effect on my family. I mean, they don’t like to have me getting death threats all the time. Every time somebody gets up and spouts some nonsense that’s misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies, somebody somewhere decides they want to do harm to me and or my family. So that’s the part about it that is really unfortunate. The rest of it is just insanity, the things they’re saying. But it does have a negative effect when people take it seriously and take it out on you and your family, which is the reason why I still have to have protection, which is really unfortunate.

Fauci said it is “unacceptable” to take “a political view on a public health problem,” and that people should unite against a “common enemy.”

